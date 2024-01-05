Some 500 S. Korean Companies on Display at AI-Centered CES 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The world’s largest fair for technology companies, the Consumer Electronics Show(CES) opening on Tuesday will focus on artificial intelligence(AI). Companies from around the world are looking to showcase the impact of AI on daily lives in the next five to ten years.Max Lee reports.Report: Over 35-hundred companies from 150 countries are converging on Las Vegas from January 9 to 12 for the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show(CES).Attending the largest CES since the COVID-19 pandemic are some 500 entities from South Korea, including major corporations and startups looking to unveil their latest advances.This year's event will kick off with the theme of “All Together. All On” signifying the collaboration of all industries to solve everyday issues through their innovations.During the first media day on Sunday, AI technology was prevalent in everyday items such as toothbrushes, with a device by a U.S. startup assisting brushers with a mounted screen and voice guidance, while South Korean startup 10minds featured its the AI-equipped “Motion Pillow” which helps reduce snoring by gently turning the user’s head while sleeping to improve airflow.Industry Goliaths like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics again showcased their latest television technology with increased AI incorporation.Samsung Electronics' 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV features a comprehensive AI System-on-chip technology, transforming low-resolution content into clear 8K quality while also smoothing out movements in ball sports.LG Electronics' 2024 OLED TV uses AI to enhance blurry objects and backgrounds while distinguishing sound from the surroundings and presenting clearer audio.Some 130-thousand visitors are set to attend the 2024 CES, prior to which 143 South Korean companies received innovation awards from the show recognizing their technology.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.