National Assembly Passes Ban on Dog Meat Consumption

A bill prohibiting the slaughter, breeding and distribution of dogs for consumption passed through the National Assembly on Tuesday.The penalties for slaughtering dogs for consumption involve up to three years of imprisonment or fines of up to 30 million won, or nearly 29-thousand U.S. dollars, while breeding, raising or distributing dogs for such purposes can lead to imprisonment of up to two years or fines of up to 20 million won.There is, however, a grace period of three years before penalties are imposed.In addition, dog breeding farms, dog meat slaughterhouses, distributors and restaurant owners must register their facilities and business details with the head of the local government, while the central and local governments are required to provide financial support for any closures or changes of business.The ruling People Power Party and the government formalized the pursuit of the special law through consensus last November, while the main opposition Democratic Party also adopted the passage of the bill via a consensus in the same month during a meeting of its lawmakers.