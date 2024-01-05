National Assembly Passes Bill to Create State Space Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill on the establishment of a state space agency similar to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration.During the plenary session to handle a number of pending bills, another legislative revision to the Space Development Promotion Act making the president head of the national space council was passed.The legislation establishing the space agency was pursued in line with President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledge to set up a state control tower to lead the nation’s space development efforts.Passed in parliament nine months after it was submitted by the government, the bill aims to establish the envisioned agency under the science ministry with oversight by the national space council.It also stipulates the incorporation of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute and the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute into the agency, which will likely be set up in May or June in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province as the bill goes into effect four months after promulgation.