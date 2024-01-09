DP Railroads Bill on Itaewon Crush Probe Committee amid PPP Boycott

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) railroaded the bill on a probe into the Itaewon crowd crush in 2022 after negotiations with the ruling People Power Party(PPP) disintegrated.In the vote on Tuesday, the act passed with all 177 lawmakers that took part supporting it, while the ruling camp boycotted the vote.PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok earlier said that the ruling party lawmakers will not take part in the voting and instead hold a rally protesting the unilateral move.Despite signs of progress in negotiations on the establishment of a special investigation committee to examine the tragedy as the PPP seemed to reverse its earlier outright rejection, differences over the panel’s composition, authority and recommendation process for standing members were a bridge too far.The PPP has yet to announce whether it will call on President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto the bill.The presidential office later sent a text message to reporters saying it regrets the passing of the bill and that it will discuss the matter with relevant agencies and the ruling party.