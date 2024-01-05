DP Chief to Leave Hospital on Wed.

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, eight days after he was attacked.An aide to the party chief told reporters at the National Assembly on Tuesday that Lee will leave the hospital on Wednesday as his condition has greatly improved.The aide added that Lee will head home and will continue to receive treatment there for the time being.Lee was stabbed in the neck last Tuesday by a man in his 60s while inspecting the site of delayed construction for a new airport on Gadeok Island in Busan.Lee received emergency treatment and was transported to the Pusan National University Hospital before being transported to Seoul National University Hospital by a helicopter where he underwent surgery and was hospitalized.Upon his departure from the hospital, the DP chair is set to issue a message.It is as yet uncertain when he’ll resume party affairs. He won’t be attending a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council set to be held this week.