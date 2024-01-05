Hybe Takes Steps to Protect BTS' Intellectual Property Rights

Photo : KBS News

Hybe, the management agency for BTS, has taken stern steps to protect the intellectual property(IP) of the group which continues to enjoy strong popularity even after its members entered the army.According to the music industry on Tuesday, Hybe sent a demand letter last month to operators of “THE CAMP,” a smartphone app where letters can be sent to those serving their mandatory military service.Hybe took issue with the app using the term “official” next to communities that were set up within the app for BTS members who are serving their military service, including Jin, J-hope and RM.Hybe said that it had stipulated in the demand letter to THE CAMP that the app had violated the agency’s right of publicity by using images and names of BTS without the agency’s permission.Also later this month, a BTS sculpture and signs guiding tourists to the sculpture at Maengbang Beach in Samcheok, Gangwon Province will be removed at Hybe’s request. The beach is where the album jacket of the group’s hit song “Butter” was taken.The agency had taken issue with Samcheok City last year, saying the city had used the font that symbolizes BTS and the photos of the “Butter” album in creating the sculpture and signs on the beach without the agency's consent.