Wednesday to See Cloudy Skies with Snow, Rain

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is likely to see cloudy skies on Wednesday, with snow or rain expected for most of the nation.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast three to eight centimeters of snow for the mountain areas of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and eastern North Jeolla provinces, with some of the regions expected to receive more than ten centimeters.Mountainous areas of North Gyeongsang Province are forecast to see five to ten centimeters of snow, while the inland areas of South Chungcheong are likely to receive three to eight centimeters.One to five centimeters of snow is expected for western coastal areas in South Chungcheong Province, the western inland areas of North Jeolla and inland areas of Gyeongsang Province.The weather agency called for extra caution as the roads are expected to be very slippery from the heavy snow the previous day.Afternoon highs for Wednesday are expected to range from four to ten degrees Celsius, including six degrees in Seoul, two to seven degrees higher than Tuesday.The central region is expected to see cloudy skies on Thursday, with occasional snow forecast for inland and mountain areas of Gangwon Province at night.