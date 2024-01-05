White House: Russia Fired More N. Korean Ballistic Missiles at Ukraine

Photo : KBS News

A White House official said that Russia again used ballistic missiles provided by North Korea in its war against Ukraine.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Russia fired more North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine last Saturday, adding that the U.S. is still assessing the impacts of the strikes, but at least one of them landed in Kharkiv.Last Thursday, Kirby confirmed a recent Wall Street Journal report claiming that Pyongyang recently provided several dozen ballistic missiles to Moscow, saying that Russian forces fired some of the missiles into Ukraine on December 30 and January 2.He announced on Tuesday that the U.S. and its allies and partners will raise the issue of the arms trade at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, calling that the transfer of ballistic missiles from the North to Russia a violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.He said that the U.S. will demand that Russia be held accountable for violating the international obligations it assented to, pledging to continue to expose these arms deals and sanction abettors.