N. Korean Leader Says He Has No Intention of Avoiding War

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly said that he has no intention of avoiding war as he called South Korea the "principal enemy."The state-run Korean Central NewsAgency(KCNA) reported on Wednesday that Kim made the remarks as he was visiting munitions factories Monday and Tuesday, saying that the North will not unilaterally start a war on the Korean Peninsula but will not shy away from conflict either.The regime leader warned that if the South attempts to use military force against North Korea or threaten its sovereignty and security, his country will not hesitate to annihilate the South by mobilizing all means and forces.The KCNA said Kim called for the enhancement of the North’s military capabilities for self-defense as well as its nuclear war deterrence, accusing the enemy state of inciting confrontation and arms buildup.North Korea has been ramping up its hostile rhetoric against South Korea since Kim called for accelerated war preparations in a year-end major party meeting last month.