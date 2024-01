Photo : KBS News

A man suspected of fatally shooting a South Korean tourist in Guam last week was reportedly found dead.According to the Associated Press on Tuesday, local police found the suspect with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parked car Tuesday night.A second man believed to have been the driver of the SUV allegedly used in the deadly robbery was reportedly found in a game room and taken into custody.According to Guam police, a South Korean tourist in his 50s was shot and killed by a mugger last Thursday evening while walking with his wife toward a hotel in Guam's popular Tumon Bay area.The victim had reportedly been visiting while celebrating his retirement.