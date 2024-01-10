Menu Content

49 Top Diplomats Sign Statement against N. Korea-Russia Arms Deal

Written: 2024-01-10 09:30:30Updated: 2024-01-10 09:38:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of some 50 countries including South Korea, the U.S and Japan have condemned ballistic missile transfers between North Korea and Russia. 

A joint statement signed by the foreign ministers of 48 countries and the High Representative of the European Union condemned “in the strongest possible terms” North Korea's export of ballistic missiles to Russia and the use of the missiles against Ukraine.

The statement said that this arms transfer increases suffering in Ukraine and supports Russia’s war of aggression while undermining the global nonproliferation regime.

The top diplomats said that they are deeply concerned about the security implications of the cooperation for Europe, the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

The joint statement then called on Moscow and Pyongyang to immediately cease all activities that violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions, adding that the signatories are closely monitoring what is sent the other way in return for the weapons.
