Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin has remained mum on allegations that Russia used missiles provided by North Korea in its war against Ukraine.Asked about the recent accusations by the United States during a press briefing on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that he would not comment, contrasting with strong and consistent denial of similar accusations in the past.Last Thursday, a White House official said that Pyongyang recently provided several dozen ballistic missiles to Moscow and Russian forces had already used some against Ukraine.Peskov rather blamed the West and Ukraine, who he said has repeatedly struck civilian targets inside Russia using missiles produced by the Western countries.