'Seoul's Stance on China Issues Contained in S. Korea-US-Japan Statement’

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said that a joint statement by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan after the trilateral Indo-Pacific Dialogue reflects the fundamental position Seoul has consistently expressed regarding Taiwan and the South China Sea among other issues.A ministry official made the remarks to reporters on Tuesday after the Chinese foreign ministry strongly protested against the joint statement the previous day.The official said that Seoul is maintaining necessary communication with Beijing on the issues through diplomatic channels, and the position has been clearly conveyed.South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held their inaugural Indo-Pacific Dialogue last Friday in Washington D.C. with deputy ministerial officials in attendance, followed by a joint statement that touched on sensitive issues of the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.The three nations reiterated their commitment to international law, including the freedom of navigation and overflight, and voiced opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion anywhere in the waters of the Indo-Pacific region, in apparent reference to unlawful claims by Beijing in the South China Sea.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning strongly protested against the statement at a press briefing on Monday as interference in internal affairs and a smear campaign.The spokesperson added that the situation in the South China Sea is generally stable and China is committed to safeguarding its own territorial sovereignty and maritime rights while managing differences properly with concerned countries through dialogue.