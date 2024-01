Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has approved the appointment of former vice foreign minister Cho Tae-yul as the new foreign minister.The presidential office said the appointment was made on Wednesday morning, a day after the National Assembly adopted a confirmation hearing report on Cho.The third son of the renowned late poet Cho Ji-hoon, the appointee began his career as a diplomat in 1979, going on to become a veteran diplomat who served as second vice minister of foreign affairs and ambassador to the United Nations.