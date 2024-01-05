Trio of Non-Mainstream DP Lawmakers Quit Party

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has announced that they are leaving the party as their calls for reform and change within the party went unheeded.Reps. Cho Eung-cheon, Lee Won-wook and Kim Jong-min announced the decision at the National Assembly on Wednesday, saying that the current DP led by Lee Jae-myung cannot pass judgment on the Yoon Suk Yeol government's self-righteousness and incompetence with an election victory.The three lawmakers are members of an anti-Lee group called "Principle and Common Sense," along with Rep. Yoon Young-chan, who decided not to defect.Criticizing the DP chair for failing to respond to sincere advice from former prime ministers, the three lawmakers said that public distrust of politicians with the privileges of officeholders has passed the limit and the innovation engine within the existing political parties has died.Stressing the need for a new political force, the trio called for politics that promote public unity to change the world and expressed willingness to join hands with any who are ready to give up their privileges.The group is widely expected to join former DP leader Lee Nak-yon, who is set to defect on Thursday to form a new party.