DP Chief Discharged from Hospital 8 Days After Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, eight days after he was attacked.As he stepped out of Seoul National University Hospital, Lee told reporters that he is sorry to the public for causing concern, adding that he will spend the rest of his life working for the people.Lee then expressed sincere hope that the latest attack against him will serve as a turning point in ending politics of hatred and confrontation, and restoring politics of mutual respect and coexistence.The DP chief stressed that a war-like politics in which one side aims to kill the other must end.Lee was stabbed in the neck last Tuesday by a man in his 60s while inspecting the site of delayed construction for a new airport on Gadeok Island in Busan.He received emergency treatment and was transported to Pusan National University Hospital, before being airlifted to Seoul National University Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was hospitalized.