Prosecutors Question DP Rep. over 'Cash Envelope' Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Lim Jong-seong for questioning in their probe into alleged bribery ahead of Song Young-gil's election as DP chief at the 2021 party convention.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office began grilling Lim from Wednesday morning on allegations of violating the Political Party Act.Lim is a third sitting lawmaker to be questioned by prosecutors on the bribery scheme after summoning DP Rep. Heo Jong-sik on December 27 and DP-turned-independent Rep. Lee Sung-man last Wednesday.Prosecutors raided Lim's residence and office last November over suspicions that he pocketed three million won, or around two-thousand-300 U.S. dollars, from DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk on April 28, 2021 in return for supporting Song's election win.Since indicting the former DP chief last Thursday, the prosecution has focused its investigation on identifying the recipients of 20 cash envelopes Youn had delivered ahead of the party convention.