Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Security Officials of S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea-Russia Arms Trade

Written: 2024-01-10 13:25:38Updated: 2024-01-10 16:41:27

Top Security Officials of S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea-Russia Arms Trade

Photo : YONHAP News

The top security officials from South Korea and the U.S. have discussed developments related to North Korea, including its increasing military cooperation with Russia and recent provocations along the Demilitarized Zone.

According to the White House, South Korea's National Security Office director Chang Ho-jin and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held such discussions over the phone on Tuesday.

Seoul's presidential office said the two officials "condemned in the strongest possible terms" Pyongyang's transfer of ballistic missiles to Moscow and their use against Ukraine as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions that further raise the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

They said the transfer and use of such weapons "undermines the global nonproliferation regime and has significant security implications for Europe, the Korean Peninsula, and the Indo-Pacific region."

In the wake of deepening cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, the officials also exchanged assessments on the North's recent series of artillery attacks near the western inter-Korean maritime border.

They vowed to "maintain close collaboration on shared security challenges to bolster peace and security across the Indo-Pacific region and around the globe."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >