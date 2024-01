Photo : YONHAP News

Chairman Han Dong-hoon of the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) emergency committee pledged to require lawmakers convicted of a crime and sentenced to imprisonment to return their entire salary for the duration of the trial.Speaking at a regional party event on Wednesday, Han pointed out that there are a growing number of instances in which lawmakers intentionally delay trials, stoking further public criticism.The chairman's remark is an apparent reference to the ongoing trial of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement with the Daejang-dong development scandal and other corruption.Meanwhile, Han said the PPP is ready to sit down for discussions with the DP on a recommendation for a special inspector tasked with investigating corruption among the president's family members, noting that parliament can proceed as it is an existing position.