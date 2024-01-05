Seoul Metropolitan Gov't Operating Largest Pavilion at CES Yet

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government began operating its largest pavilion yet at the world's biggest fair for technology companies, the Consumer Electronics Show(CES), which kicked off on Tuesday for a four-day run in Las Vegas.A total of 13 partner organizations, including the Seoul Business Agency, Seoul Biohub and several universities, as well as 81 startup firms have put on display a wide array of innovative technologies and products related to health care, artificial intelligence and mobility in the pavilion.Among the participating companies in the city's pavilion are 18 recipients of the CES Innovation Award this year.The city of Seoul will also operate a networking program during the event to attract investment from global investors and buyers.Since taking part in CES with 20 companies in 2020, the municipal government has been supporting Seoul-based innovative firms with sales and in attracting investment.Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who attended the opening of the pavilion, vowed to provide the utmost support toward research and development, test beds and creative spaces to help more innovative companies grow.