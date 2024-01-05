Menu Content

Yoon Taps Fmr. Senior Judge to Head Anti-Corruption Agency

Written: 2024-01-10 14:53:46

Yoon Taps Fmr. Senior Judge to Head Anti-Corruption Agency

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed former Seoul Central District Court senior judge Yu Chul-hwan as chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, a Cabinet-level post.

According to Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup on Wednesday, Yu worked hard to represent the socially underprivileged as a judge and later as a lawyer, adding that the top office expects him to play a leading role in creating a society where fairness and common sense prevail.

Meanwhile, Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security, was appointed as the newly established third deputy national security adviser on economic security.

The chief of staff said Wang is an expert of theory with field experience in global economic security, enabling him to understand and implement the expanded security policy framework better than anyone else.

Ahn Se-hyun, a professor at the University of Seoul, was appointed as Wang's successor.

Kang In-sun, who doubles as presidential secretary for international public relations and presidential spokesperson for foreign press, was named second vice foreign minister.

Second vice industry minister Kang Kyung-sung was promoted to first vice minister, and ministry spokesperson Choe Nam-ho to second vice minister, while Cheong In-kyo, head of the Korean Security Agency of Trade and Industry, was named trade minister.
