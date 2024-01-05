Nation’s Umbrella Unions to Join Together to Fight for Pro-Labor Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's two major umbrella unions vowed to push for the passage of a pro-labor revision bill known as the "Yellow Envelope Act," while also calling to block extension of a grace period on the Serious Accident Punishment Act.Kim Dong-myeong, chairman of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) and Yang Kyung-soo, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), made the announcement in their first meeting of the new year on Wednesday.Kim said that while the "Yellow Envelope Act," aimed at limiting retribution by companies against striking workers was vetoed by the president, the unions will be able to revive the bill with growing public support.Yang said the two labor groups will work together to ensure that the government is stopped from deferring the Serious Accident Punishment Act.The two leaders slammed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for depriving workers of their basic rights, adding that the two unions will proceed in unison.