Photo : YONHAP News

Russia's far eastern region of Primorsky Krai will send group travelers to North Korea for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.Russia's Interfax News Agency on Wednesday quoted the Primorsky Krai government as saying that group tourists formed in the region will depart from Vladivostok to Pyongyang on February 9.The report, however, stopped short of saying how many travelers will be making the trip.During their five-day stay, the group is set to visit the Arch of Triumph and the Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang and the Masikryong Ski Resort in Wonsan City, Kangwon Province.The trip was arranged in line with an agreement that Primorsky Krai and North Korean authorities signed last month on the occasion of a visit to Pyongyang by Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako.The North had closed its borders in January 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19 and has since banned entry of tourists.