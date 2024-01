Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for Cho Sun, who is accused of killing one man and wounding three others during a stabbing rampage in Seoul's Gwanak District last summer.The prosecution made the request on Wednesday during Cho's trial held at the Seoul Central District Court.In seeking the maximum penalty, prosecutors cited that Cho is denying allegations against him, while the victims and their families have called for the heaviest of punishments for Cho.Cho was indicted on charges of murder and attempted murder in the stabbing spree that took place near Sillim subway station in Gwanak District on July 21 last year.He inflicted multiple stab wounds on his first victim, a man in his 20s who later died, and injured three other men in their 30s in a nearby alleyway, before being apprehended by the police some six minutes after the first stabbing.The Seoul court is set to issue a verdict on February 14.