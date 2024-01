Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating the alleged dissemination of fake news about President Yoon Suk Yeol in an attempt to influence the 2022 presidential election began questioning former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Choi Jae-kyung.According to the legal community on Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office summoned Choi for questioning as a witness.The prosecution is probing suspicion that leftist media outlet Repoact fabricated a source audio file when issuing a false report ahead of the 2022 presidential race alleging that Yoon had colluded in an illegal loan scheme while he was a prosecutor in 2011.Prosecutors believe the source audio was falsified to make it look like Choi had made comments which, in actuality, were made by a third person.Choi is also one of the six figures at the center of the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" in the Daejang-dong development scandal.