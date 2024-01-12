White House: No Indications of N. Korea-Hamas Military Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior White House official said on Wednesday that he is not aware of any indications of military cooperation between North Korea and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, made the remarks in a press briefing when asked about the Israeli government’s apparent presentation of evidence that the militant group used weapons from the North.The spokesperson stressed that there is thus far nothing to confirm any collaboration.Kirby’s remarks run contrary to an assessment by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service on Monday that concurred with a recent report by Voice of America contending that the North is supplying weapons to Hamas, releasing a photo of a North Korean rocket part in the region.The spy agency said it is currently collecting evidence regarding the scale and timing of Pyongyang’s supply of weapons to Hamas, but added that it would be difficult to release the intelligence.