Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

White House: No Indications of N. Korea-Hamas Military Cooperation

Written: 2024-01-11 08:16:55Updated: 2024-01-11 08:19:24

White House: No Indications of N. Korea-Hamas Military Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior White House official said on Wednesday that he is not aware of any indications of military cooperation between North Korea and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, made the remarks in a press briefing when asked about the Israeli government’s apparent presentation of evidence that the militant group used weapons from the North.

The spokesperson stressed that there is thus far nothing to confirm any collaboration.

Kirby’s remarks run contrary to an assessment by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service on Monday that concurred with a recent report by Voice of America contending that the North is supplying weapons to Hamas, releasing a photo of a North Korean rocket part in the region.

The spy agency said it is currently collecting evidence regarding the scale and timing of Pyongyang’s supply of weapons to Hamas, but added that it would be difficult to release the intelligence.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >