Inter-Korea

S. Korea's Amb. to UN Condemns Russia's Use of N. Korean Missiles

Written: 2024-01-11 08:24:17Updated: 2024-01-11 11:32:43

S. Korea's Amb. to UN Condemns Russia's Use of N. Korean Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Joon-kook has strongly condemned Russia’s recent launches of North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine.

Hwang made the condemnation on Wednesday during a UN Security Council session, saying that Moscow’s use of weapons illegally provided by Pyongyang is a violation of Security Council resolutions.

The U.S. government earlier said that Russia conducted attacks on Ukraine on December 30, January 2 and 6 using North Korean ballistic missiles, an evident violation of Security Council resolutions banning all forms of arms trade with the regime.

Ambassador Hwang warned that the use of the missiles could lead to an expansion of North Korea's arms exports.

Hwang said that these launches will provide Pyongyang with significant technological and military insight, adding that the North may become more emboldened and export missiles to other countries to raise funds for its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile development.
