Photo : YONHAP News

A bird hit a T’way Air plane and was sucked into the engine during landing at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday.According to the South Korean airline, flight TW216, which departed from Narita Airport in Tokyo, Japan, suffered a malfunction after a bird flew into an engine on approach at around around 9:28 p.m.The suction caused a loud noise and sparks to emit from the engine, prompting airport authorities to dispatch a firefighting team to the runway.The plane carrying 122 passengers aborted the landing and reapproached, landing safely in a second attempt at 9:41 p.m. with no reported injuries.A T'way Air official said that sparks were briefly seen from the engine at the moment of the collision but there was no sustained fire, adding that the airline will conduct a thorough engine inspection to ensure safe functionality.