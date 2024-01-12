Exports Rise 11.2% in First 10 Days of January

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose more than ten percent on-year in the first ten days of January.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments marked 15-point-44 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up eleven-point-two percent on-year.Average daily exports also increased eleven-point-two percent, with the number of working days the same as last year at seven and a half.Exports of semiconductors jumped 25-point-six percent while shipments of petrochemical products and automobiles also rose 20-point-one percent and two-point-two percent, respectively.Exports to China increased ten-point-one percent in the period, and shipments to the United States and the European Union also gained 15-point-three percent and 16-point-two percent, each.Imports dropped eight-point-three percent on-year to around 18-point-four billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of three-point-01 billion dollars, smaller than the six-point-24 billion-dollar shortfall logged a year earlier.