Nations Clash with Russia at UNSC over Use of N. Korean Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has dismissed criticism by South Korea, the U.S. and other countries at the UN Security Council(UNSC) for using North Korean missiles in the war against Ukraine as false news.South Korea, the U.S., Japan, Britain, France, Malta, Slovenia, and Ukraine, issued a joint statement on Wednesday ahead of the meeting, denouncing the destructive airstrikes against Ukraine on December 30, January 2 and 6, that killed dozens of people and injured hundreds.The statement said that the attack was carried out in part using ballistic missiles and launchers provided by North Korea, which the coalition condemned as a blatant violation of UNSC resolutions banning the procurement of arms from Pyongyang.The condemnation continued at the Security Council meeting on the issue of peace and security in Ukraine.Robert Wood, the deputy U.S. ambassador to the UN, said that Russian forces used North Korean ballistic missiles several times and additional destruction is expected using more missiles as Moscow seeks to cripple critical infrastructure and kill Ukrainian citizens.South Korea’s Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Joon-kook also urged an end to military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang at the meeting, saying the use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine poses a serious threat to the security of the Korean Peninsula.Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya dismissed the accusations, arguing that the U.S. is spreading false information without evidence.