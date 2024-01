Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide three million U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid to Japan as recovery efforts begin following a seven-point-six-magnitude earthquake that rocked the country's western Noto Peninsula last week.In announcing the plan on Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry said it hopes that the aid will help with recovery efforts in the region and a swift restoration of regular life for residents.Details of the assistance will be decided in consultation with Japan.The Japanese foreign ministry, in response, welcomed Seoul's announcement and thanked the neighboring country, adding that the support reflects the two sides' friendly cooperative relations.The strong quake on January 1 has killed 213 people while displacing over 26-thousand others as of 9 a.m. Thursday.