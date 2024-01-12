Menu Content

129 DP Reps. Urge Ex-DP Chief Not to Defect to Launch New Party

Written: 2024-01-11 12:43:11Updated: 2024-01-11 17:16:29

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of 129 main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers issued a statement on Thursday urging former leader Lee Nak-yon not to defect and form a new party.

The lawmakers said Lee, a former five-term representative, South Jeolla provincial governor, and inaugural prime minister of the former Moon Jae-in administration, is planning to defect after enjoying privileges bestowed by party membership.

They said his plan to defect and launch a new party lacks justification, and such a move is expected to benefit the Yoon Suk Yeol administration as the main opposition is pushed toward internal division.

DP policy chief Rep. Lee Kai-ho, a former member of a faction close to the ex-DP chief, was among the 129 lawmakers, while fellow faction member Rep. Yang Ki-dae urged the ex-party chair not to defect in a social media post despite not signing on to the statement.

Lee Nak-yon is expected to declare his defection and creation of a new party at 2 p.m. Thursday.
