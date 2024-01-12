Gov't to Inspect 105 Taeyoung E&C Worksites for Overdue Wages

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will inspect 105 construction sites of Taeyoung Engineering and Construction(E&C) for overdue wages among employees of its subcontractors in the face of a liquidity crisis.The labor ministry said on Thursday that the four-week inspection will run from next Monday through February 8 with the aim of preventing delayed pay and offering cost-of-living assistance to laborers whose wages are overdue.The ministry will also inspect 500 private development sites with project values of at least three billion won, or around two-point-three million U.S. dollars.As of last November, overdue wages in the domestic construction sector stood at 398-point-nine billion won, up 51-point-two percent from a year earlier, with the ministry citing a downturn in the local housing market, rising raw material prices and soaring interest.The ministry will also reinforce asset investigations into employers suspected of maliciously delaying wage payments, requiring pretrial detention, while expanding financial support for workers with overdue wages.