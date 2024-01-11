S. Korea, US Decry Use of N. Korean Missiles by Russia in UNSC Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The United Nations Security Council took Russia to task for using North Korean missiles in its war against Ukraine on Wednesday in New York. A condemnation of the attacks over the last two weeks was met with accusations of spreading anti-Russian propaganda by Moscow’s UN ambassador.Tom McCarthy provides a recap.Report: In a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, a group of nations including South Korea denounced Russia’s use of illicitly acquired North Korean missiles.Seoul’s UN ambassador, Hwang Joon-kook, lambasted Russia for using the weapons in recent attacks against Ukraine.[Sound bite: Hwang Joon-kook – Ambassador to the United Nations from South Korea]“Short-range ballistic missiles supplied by the DPRK hit Ukraine on December 30, January 2 and January 6. We strongly condemn the DPRK’s export of ballistic missiles and launchers as well as Russia’s use of them against Ukraine.”Criticizing the arms trade, Hwang also warned that the launches serve to benefit Pyongyang while devastating Ukraine, offering the regime potential new opportunities to secure ill-gotten funds.[Sound bite: Hwang Joon-kook – Ambassador to the United Nations from South Korea]“And as these launches provide valuable technical and military insight to the DPRK, it can be further encouraged to export ballistic missiles to other countries and rake in new revenue to further finance its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs."Robert Wood, the U.S.’ deputy UN ambassador, blasted Moscow for attempting to divert attention from its illegal dealings with Pyongyang in violation of UNSC resolutions.[Sound bite: Robert Wood – Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations from the United States]“It is desperate to deflect attention away from its and the DPRK’s violations of UN Security Council resolutions including the UN arms embargo which prohibits all member states from procuring arms or related materiel from the DPRK and prohibits the DPRK from exporting arms or related materiel.”Russia was quick to reject the accusations, with Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya claiming that the U.S. was perpetuating false information without evidence.The cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow is likely to continue, with South Korean defense minister Shin Won-sik saying in an interview on Wednesday that new missile systems unveiled by North Korean media may be the next Russia-bound delivery.He expressed concern that continuing cooperation will see technological assistance go the other way, enabling the North to enhance its spy satellite program.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.