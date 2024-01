Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean passport ranked second among 199 countries based on the number of destinations that do not require a visa.According to the Henley Passport Index for the first quarter of 2024 released by Henley and Partners on Wednesday, South Korean passport holders can enter 193 countries without a visa, tied for second place with Finland and Sweden.The country has moved up one spot from third in just half a year, with the passport granting visa-free access to 189 countries in the second quarter of 2023.This year, Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, Italy and Spain are tied for first place as their citizens are able to enter 194 countries without a visa.North Korea was ranked 97th alongside Bangladesh, with passport holders from the country being able to travel to 42 countries without a visa.