Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Thursday announced the formation of a nomination management committee to oversee candidate selection for the upcoming general elections.In a press release, the ruling camp said that the ten-member panel will be led by Jung Young-hwan, a former judge and former professor at Korea University Law School.Party members on the committee include Lee Chul-gyu, chairman of the PPP’s talent recruitment committee, Secretary-General Jang Dong-hyeok and Proportional Representative Lee Jong-seong.A total of six members were chosen outside of the party to round out the committee.