Annual 'Korea Grand Sale' Kicking off to Mark Visit Korea Year 2024

An annual shopping, culture and tourism festival will be held for the next two months as the first big event as Visit Korea Year 2024.According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Grand Sale 2024 will run from Thursday through February 29, involving over one-thousand-650 businesses offering various discounts and K-content experiences.The country's nine commercial airliners, including Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, will offer discounts of up to 91 percent as well as supplementary services for 145 inbound flights from overseas, while a maximum 80-percent discount will be offered for lodging.The nation's major duty free shops, department stores and discount chains will offer discounts as high as 60 percent, as well as various benefits for each purchase based on a value bracket.With the goal of attracting 20 million foreign tourists this year, the ministry will showcase a range of K-culture experiences in K-pop, food, beauty products, and traditional culture.