38 North: Production Increasing at Manpho Unha Chemical Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based North Korea observer reported on Wednesday that operations have accelerated in recent years at the Manpho Unha Chemical Complex, which produces chemicals needed to manufacture nuclear materials and liquid fuel for rockets.According to 38 North, commercial satellite imagery from April 4, 2021 to September 6, 2023 showed that the facilities continued to undergo modernization and expansion amid evidence of increased reagent production.The outlet also noted that connection between the Manpho plant and the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center was recently confirmed in a Beyond Parallel study released in March 2023.Satellite imagery showed that three specialized railcars used to transport reagents have been shuttling between these two locations.The inland complex bordering China holds considerable strategic importance for North Korea, as the Central Intelligence Agency previously linked the plant with the production of liquid rocket propellant and other chemical products needed to support the regime's strategic industries.