Photo : YONHAP News

Some eight thousand South Koreans with permanent residency abroad applied to complete their mandatory military service over the past 20 years.According to the Military Manpower Administration on Thursday, eight-thousand-53 individuals have applied between the start of the permanent resident enlistment application system in 2004 and the end of last year.The number of applicants has climbed from a mere 38 in the first year to 221 in 2011 and hitting 704 in 2020, a rise the agency has attributed to growing national pride amid growing interest in South Korea around the world.Under the current system, nationals with permanent residency overseas have a conscription obligation in accordance with the Military Service Act up to the age of 38.