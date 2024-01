Photo : YONHAP News

The top court has ruled in favor of a victim of forced mobilization during the Japanese colonial period.The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the original partial ruling in favor of the plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking compensation for damages filed by the surviving family of the victim against Nippon Steel.According to the ruling, the firm must pay a total of 100 million won, or around 76-thousand U.S. dollars, and damages for the delay to the surviving family.In the first trial, the Seoul Central District Court ruled that Nippon Steel should pay a total of 100 million won to the victim's three surviving family members, with the company’ appeal later dismissed.Last month, the top court also upheld two separate rulings in favor of South Koreans forced into wartime labor against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi Zosen.