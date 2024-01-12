Yoon's Latest Approval Rating Slips, Support for DP Dominance Grows

Photo : YONHAP News

The results of a public opinion poll released on Thursday showed that President Yoon Seok Yeol's approval rating has fallen slightly.According to the National Barometer Survey conducted by Embrain Public, K-Stat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on one-thousand-one adults 18 and older across the country from January 8 to 10, 32 percent approved of Yoon’s handling of state affairs to 61 percent disapproving.Compared to the survey three weeks ago, positive evaluations decreased by one percentage point while negative evaluations increased by two percentage points.Belief that the ruling party must strengthen its position in parliament in the upcoming general elections fell four-point-four percentage points from the last survey to 39 percent.Half of all respondents voiced support for the opposition party bolstering its dominance to keep the government and the ruling party in check, an increase of five percentage points from the previous survey.The telephone survey using a virtual mobile phone number generated a response rate of 15-point-eight percent with a margin of error of plus-minus three-point-one percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.