Zelenskyy Says N. Korea Has Sent over 1 Mln Ammo Rounds to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russian forces have received more than one million rounds of ammunition from North Korea.Zelenskyy made the remarks during a visit to Estonia, pointing to further military cooperation between the two on top of the White House’s recent report that North Korea has given Russia launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles, some of which have been fired into Ukraine.The president also said that Moscow is in negotiations to procure Iranian missiles, appearing to highlight the need for continued arms assistance from the West by mentioning the supply of arms to Russia from anti-U.S. countries.In the Estonian capital city Tallinn, the Ukrainian president also rejected the idea of a ceasefire, saying that it would only benefit Moscow by giving it time to replenish its weapons stockpiles and regroup its forces.Zekenskyy, who is on a three-nation tour of the Baltics, reiterated his calls for Ukraine’s quick admittance into the NATO defense alliance, saying it would not only be the best security guarantee for Ukraine but also for the Baltic States and Poland, all of which border Russia.