Newly Appointed FM Holds First Phone Talks with US Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States discussed bilateral relations of the two nations and North Korea issues during a phone call on Thursday.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Friday, newly appointed foreign minister Cho Tae-yul held his first phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, in the afternoon.The two sides shared assessments and concerns about threats from North Korea, including its recent artillery firing near the western sea border, and condemned Pyongyang for its illegal nuclear and missile development and arms assistance for Russia.The top diplomats agreed to closely cooperate to address those issues at the United Nations and to lead the international community to thoroughly implement the UN Security Council resolutions.The two sides also agreed to continue to strengthen the effectiveness of the U.S. extended deterrence through the Nuclear Consultative Group and the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group.Blinken reportedly proposed that they closely communicate and work together to promote the development of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the launch of the trilateral summit of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, Cho called for further deepening the three-way cooperation based on the agreement reached at last year's trilateral summit at Camp David, to which Secretary Blinken actively agreed.