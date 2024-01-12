N. Korea’s UN Amb. Slams US over Claims about Russia’s Missile Usage

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song criticized the United States for making the “groundless accusation” that Russia is using North Korean missiles in its attack against Ukraine.In a statement published by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Friday, the ambassador said the U.S.’ decision to call out North Korea in a recent UN Security Council session despite the country’s lack of relation to the agenda shows that the U.S. is in a predicament.Kim said that the U.S.’ move only reveals that it is overpowered in a strategic confrontation with Russia, adding that he does not feel the need to comment on each of the unfounded accusations.The envoy from Pyongyang accused Washington of attempting to illegalize legitimate relationships between sovereign states, calling it a total rejection of international law.Kim then repeated the claims that the war in Ukraine is a result of the confrontational policy of the U.S., which violated Russia's reasonable and legitimate security interests.At the Security Council meeting on Wednesday, the U.S. and other countries criticized Russia for continuing destructive attacks on Ukraine using missiles procured from North Korea, to which Moscow’s envoy rebuffed as unsubstantiated anti-Russian propaganda.