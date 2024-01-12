MBC Ordered to Air Correction over Yoon’s Crude Comment Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has ordered local public broadcaster Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation(MBC) to issue a correction on a 2022 report on President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks caught on a hot mic during his trip to the U.S.The Seoul Western District Court on Friday sided with the foreign ministry, ordering the broadcaster to start its first nightly news program with the title and text of the correction displayed on the screen as the anchor reads it aloud.The court said failure to comply will result in a compensation order of one million won, or around 760 U.S. dollars, each day until it does so.In September 2022, MBC aired Yoon's crude hot mic moment at the General Assembly with a caption reading that “Biden” would face embarrassment if the legislative body failed to pass a funding bill.The South Korean presidential office at the time said the word that was heard by some as "Biden" was in fact the Korean word "nalimyeon," meaning "throwing out," referring to the South Korean parliament's refusal to pass Yoon's pledge to the Global Fund.The ministry requested a correction from MBC at the Press Arbitration Commission the following month, citing an adverse effect on diplomacy, but decided to pursue the matter in a civil suit after the arbitration fell through.MBC said it plans to appeal Friday's ruling.Presidential Spokesperson Lee Do-woon responded to the ruling, stating that MBC was irresponsible for attaching distorted captions to its report which gravely affected national interests.