DP Defectors Announce Launch of 'Future Grand Coalition'

Photo : YONHAP News

Three lawmakers who left the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) earlier this week over unheeded calls for internal reform and change have announced that they will launch a new party.At a press conference on Friday, Reps. Cho Eung-cheon, Lee Won-wook and Kim Jong-min said they will convene a meeting of promoters for the new party on Sunday, its name roughly translated into English as "Future Grand Coalition."The lawmakers of the "Principle and Common Sense" group within the DP that opposes party leader Lee Jae-myung said people's lives cannot change until there is an end to politics of protection for certain figures and hegemony, a winner-takes-all mentality as well as incompetence and irresponsibility.They pledged to recruit new talent and reveal politicians who have decided to join in their endeavor to establish a platform for an alliance of reform-minded and future-oriented forces.Under the "Future Grand Coalition," the lawmakers are expected to seek solidarity with others preparing to launch a party, such as former DP leader Lee Nak-yon.Former minor Justice Party Rep. Park Won-seok and former conservative Grand National Party Rep. Jeong Tae-keun, who have joined forces under the roughly translated name of "With You," have taken part in the coalition.