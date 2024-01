Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs has denounced North Korea for refuting criticisms in the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) over its asserted provision of missiles to Russia used in attacks on Ukraine.At a press briefing on Friday, deputy unification ministry spokesperson Kim In-ae said the Pyongyang-Moscow arms trade is evident despite repeated denials by both sides.Stressing that such a deal is a violation of UNSC sanctions and an illegal act that undermines international norms, the deputy spokesperson called for an immediate suspension.In a statement issued through the North's state media on Wednesday, North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song accused the U.S. of making groundless accusations.