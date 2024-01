Photo : YONHAP News

Newly appointed foreign minister Cho Tae-yul said that a recent spate of provocations by North Korea are a reaction to the pressure of the extended deterrence by South Korea and the U.S. as well as increased security cooperation involving Tokyo.During his first press conference since taking office as the country's top diplomat, Cho said North Korea is trying to drive a wedge between the three allies or even sow distrust between the three.Addressing Seoul's strong response to Pyongyang’s artillery barrages, the minister said the country would not be secure if it fails to confront such provocations robustly.Cho assessed that the current government’s responses are firm but restrained when it comes to the regime’s persistent aggressions.