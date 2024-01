Photo : YONHAP News

The clear skies across most of the nation have been punctuated by concentrations of fine dust over the past three days.The concentration of ultrafine dust is especially high in the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces as well as Jeju Island, while Seoul and other metropolitan areas have recovered to normal levels.The morning temperature in Seoul on Saturday will be minus five degrees Celsius, while the entire country will be between minus nine degrees and one degree, about three to six degrees lower than today.The daytime temperatures will be five degrees in Seoul and three to ten degrees across the country.