Photo : YONHAP News

Jungkook of BTS has been nominated in four categories for the U.S.-based People's Choice Awards.The official website of the award posted the list of nominees on Thursday, with the singer in contention for “The Male Artist,” “The Pop Artist,” “The New Artist” and “The Collaboration Song.”In addition to the BTS member, Together X Tomorrow and Stray Kids have also been nominated at the U.S. awards show in “The Group/Duo” category.The People’s Choice Awards selects winners through public voting, with the winners revealed on NBC in the U.S. on February 18.